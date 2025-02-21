Brian Dowling pens moving tribute in honour of his late mother

Brian Dowling has shared a moving tribute to his late mother, on the seventh anniversary of her passing.

In February 2018, the former Big Brother winner suddenly lost his mother Rosie. Brian later confirmed that his mother died as a result of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

In honour of his beloved mum, Brian has now shared an emotional message to mark her anniversary.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to post a selfie he took with his mother Rosie.

“I sat at my desk this morning, a very different person from the one I was exactly 7 years ago today. On this day in 2018, our beautiful mum passed away in her sleep,” Brian began.

“My mum wasn’t sick; there was no accident. Our mum passed of SADs, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. This is something 7 years later that my family & I are still coming to terms with,” the reality star admitted.

Brian – who is a parent to two daughters, two-year-old Blake and eight-month-old Blu, with his husband Arthur Gourounlian – then went on to detail his experience with grief.

“Sometimes, I feel like I’ve just spoken to you & on other occasions, I feel like I can’t even remember the sound of your voice. That’s the thing with grief: there are no rules,” he explained.

“7 years ago, I wasn’t a dad of 2 beautiful little girls that you would be OBSESSED with mum; 7 years ago, I lived in a different country. Seven years ago, our hearts were broken forever. Time changes everything,” Brian penned.

The father-of-two concluded by writing: “The one thing time will never change is my utter love & devotion to you, Mum. I just want to hug you & sit down, have a cup of tea & talk to you all about Blake & Blu. You will live FOREVER in our HEARTS! Miss you, Mum.”

Following his heartbreaking tribute, many of Brian’s followers have since been taking to his comments section to send their condolences.

“I'm so glad you have your precious girls to help you through this, sending hugs,” one fan replied.

“Gorgeous words Brian,” another commented.