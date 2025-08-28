Brian Dowling pays tribute as daughter Blake hits emotional milestone

Brian Dowling has penned an emotional tribute to his eldest daughter!

The former Big Brother winner and his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian, have welcomed two daughters together via surrogacy – two-year-old Blake and one-year-old Blu.

Now, ahead of Blake’s third birthday next month, Brian has confirmed that his first child has reached a huge new milestone!

Earlier today, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to showcase several photos from Blake’s first day of play school.

The sweet snaps showcase the proud family-of-four posing together, with Blake sporting her new Peppa Pig backpack.

“August 28th, 2025, is a day we will remember forever,” Brian gushed in the caption of his post.

“Blake Maria Rose has officially started Play School. She could not wait to go in, and all she could talk about this morning was teacher Orla,” he teased.

“There were tears this morning, and they were from Tati and I! Blake was a little superstar. Peppa Pig bag on her back, and away she went,” the reality star continued.

“Bring on the next 16 years or so for Arthur and I. I think Blu realised this morning that she’s next in 2 years!!” Brian exclaimed further.

Following his heartwarming update, many of Brian’s followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes to Blake.

“Bless her heart, she’s ready for it,” one fan responded.

“Hope Blake has a great first day,” another wished.

“Go Blake! She looks so happy, hope she has the best time,” a third follower added.

Blake’s big milestone comes just one month after Brian and Arthur marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

At the time, Brian penned on Instagram: “We have been blessed in so many ways but NOTHING comes close to the LOVES OF OUR LIVES that are Blake & Blu, their arrival into our world was UTTERLY LIFE CHANGING, they are OUR ABSOLUTE EVERYTHING. How lucky are we that we get to be their parents.”