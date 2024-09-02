Brian Dowling marks daughter Blake’s milestone with sweet tribute

Brian Dowling has been celebrating!

The former Big Brother winner is a dad-of-two to his daughters, Blake and Blu, alongside his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian. The couple welcomed both of their little ones into the world via surrogacy, with Brian’s sister Aoife acting as their surrogate.

Yesterday (September 1) marked their firstborn Blake’s second birthday. In honour of the special occasion, Brian has been sharing the love for his oldest daughter!

Last night, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from Blake’s birthday bash. The party was in the theme of Disney’s hit film Moana, and Blake chose to don a beautiful party dress for the celebrations.

“Happy Birthday, our beautiful Blake. How are you two years old already? You have made us @gourounlian grow in so many ways. My love for you grows each and every day,” Brian began in his emotional tribute.

“The GREATEST sound in my life to date is to hear you call me ‘Dada.’ You are my little best friend & you put a smile on my face every single day, even on those days when it’s all a bit much & I’m on the verge of tears. All we have to do is dance around the kitchen to ‘Top Of The World’ or ‘Take A Look At Us Now’ from Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile & all is good again,” he gushed.

Brian then went on to reflect on the birth of Blake’s sibling Blu in June, as he penned: “Who would have thought when you turned 1 last year that a quick 12 months later baby Blu would be here & you would be a big sister. Blu is so lucky to have you as her big sister.”

The TV presenter concluded his message by writing: “So today, with all our friends & family around us, we celebrate you. Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, we LOVE YOU.”

Many of Brian’s 259K followers have since been sharing their own birthday wishes, with one commenting: “Happy birthday Blake! Beautiful pictures.”

“Aw fabulous hope Blake had a magical day,” another added.