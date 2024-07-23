Brian Dowling marks baby daughter Blu’s milestone with sweet post

Brian Dowling has been celebrating his baby daughter!

Last month, the former Big Brother winner welcomed his second child, a baby girl named Blu, into the world with his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian.

The couple, who are also parents to one-year-old daughter Blake, welcomed both of their little ones through surrogacy with Brian’s sister, Aoife.

Now, Brian has been honouring one month since his second child’s birth with a heartwarming tribute to Blu.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old took to his Instagram account to share three sweet snaps of his baby daughter.

“Today, our beautiful baby girl, Blu Amar Rose, is one month old,” Brian exclaimed at the beginning of his caption.

“We feel like we have known you all our lives. You are honestly the quietest little girl & we are UTTERLY BLESSED & BESOTTED with you. Getting to know you is bringing so much LOVE & JOY to all our family,” the TV presenter continued.

“In some ways, you are exactly like your big sister, Blake, but you are both so different in other ways. Because of you, Blu, Blake is evolving into the best big sister ever,” Brian gushed.

“She’s currently obsessed with putting her finger in your mouth, so Daddy & Papa apologise wholeheartedly for that. We all wait for the day you get your first tooth,” he teased further, before adding: "So today, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian, we CELEBRATE YOU.”

Following his adorable message, many of Brian’s 255K followers have been taking to his comments section to express their delight.

“Precious, she definitely takes after big sis in that last photo,” one fan exclaimed.

“Her hair, her eyes… she's stunning. Gorgeous lil girl,” another commented.

“Blimey the last photo she’s Blake’s double,” a third fan added.

On June 25, Brian and Arthur celebrated Blu's arrival into the world by confirming her birth on social media.

Sharing on Instagram at the time, Brian penned: “Myself & Papa are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED & actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes.”