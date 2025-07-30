Brian Dowling celebrates wedding anniversary with heartfelt tribute

The Dowling-Gourounlian family are celebrating!

Today (July 30), former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian are marking their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot back in July 2015, and have since welcomed two daughters together via surrogacy – two-year-old Blake and one-year-old Blu.

In honour of the special occasion, Brian has taken the opportunity to pen a moving tribute to his husband.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to upload a video of him flicking through the couple’s wedding photo album.

“10 years ago to this very day 30 / 07 / 15. We called it OFFICIAL in front of all our loved ones. We literally had no idea what was ahead of us in the years to come or what was expected from each other as Husbands. Well, let’s just say it’s been ONE HELL OF A RIDE,” Brian teased in his caption.

“Married life is not a walk in the park, it’s FULL ON & can be a bit of a s**t show at times, but you’ve got to work at it, people. We have ALWAYS LOVED each other, but I’m sure there may have been times when we both didn’t like each other, & listen, that’s expected,” he joked, before going on to praise his husband.

“When I’m with Arthur, I feel loved, I feel seen, heard, and, more importantly, I feel safe. I’m not sure I believe in love at first sight, but no one has ever come close to you, Arthur,” Brian detailed.

“We have been blessed in so many ways but NOTHING comes close to the LOVES OF OUR LIVES that are Blake & Blu, their arrival into our world was UTTERLY LIFE CHANGING, they are OUR ABSOLUTE EVERYTHING. How lucky are we that we get to be their parents,” the reality star gushed.

“So today I’m going to CELEBRATE US & our little family. I love you, Mr Gourounlian. Also, FYI, I wouldn’t say no to another,” Brian added, hinting at a vow renewal in the future.

Many of the couple’s fans have since been commenting their well-wishes, with one replying: “Happy anniversary to you both!”

“Happy anniversary. What a beautiful video,” another agreed.