Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian mark ninth wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian as they are celebrating a special milestone in their relationship.

The Six O’Clock Show presenter and Dancing with the Stars judge are marking nine years of marriage.

As they enjoy the monumental day together, Brian has penned a heartfelt tribute for his husband on social media.

Sharing a collection of photos of himself, Arthur and their daughters – one-year-old Blake and newborn Blu to Instagram, Brian described his partner as his ‘home’.

Dowling captioned the sweet post, “And just like that, Happy 9th Wedding Anniversary to us, @gourounlian. How the hell has it been 9 years. Nine years later, with 2 beautiful daughters, how lucky are we, especially as we still like each other. We have known each other nearly 22 years, and what a MAD RIDE it’s been”.

“We have literally been through it all together, the good & the bad & we are absolutely stronger for it. Relationships aren’t easy & marriage takes hard work and dedication & it needs one person to be able to say “I’m sorry” first so you can move on. Clearly, that person is ALWAYS me”.

“Thank you for ALWAYS showing up & standing by me & for believing in me even when I don’t believe in myself. I LOVE YOU so very much. We are soulmates & I would be lost without you. You obviously make me happy, but more importantly, you make me feel safe. You, Blake & Blu are my HOME”.

Brian added, “Now, the traditional gift for 9 years of marriage is Willow or Pottery, but I will gladly take a lie-in with some tea & toast in bed. Also, I can’t stop laughing at Blu’s face in these pics; number 3, I've been HOWLING. She’s TOTALLY OVER it already. Buckle up, Baby Blu, as the PARTY IS ONLY JUST GETTING STARTED”.

Arthur also headed to Instagram to share a heartwarming anniversary message to his husband by penning, “Baby @bprdowling, we’re TIMELESS!”.

“As we celebrate our 9th wedding anniversary today, I look back on the incredible journey we’ve shared. From the moment we said “I do,” our lives have been filled with unforgettable moments and a love that continues to grow stronger each day”.

“Through the challenges and triumphs, we have been each other's constant rock and greatest blessing. Together, we have created a beautiful family, and I am so grateful for the happiness and joy Blake & Blu bring to our lives. Watching you be a loving dada has deepened my love and admiration for you in ways I never thought was possible”.

Gourounlian went on to add, “Thank you for being my partner in crime on this incredible journey, for all the shared dreams, and for the countless little things that you do to make our lives better. Here’s to us, our past, our present, and the many more memories we will create in the future. Happy Anniversary, Baby. Je t’aime. Bisous”.

Nine years ago today, July 30, the couple tied the knot in Powerscourt, Co. Wicklow after Arthur got down on one knee the previous year.