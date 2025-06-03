Brian Dowling announces exit from radio role after two years

Brian Dowling has announced that he is exiting his radio role.

For the past two years, the former Big Brother star has been a co-host on 98FM Dublin’s mid-morning radio show.

Now, after welcoming his two daughters – two-year-old Blake and 11-month-old Blu – with his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian, Brian has confirmed that he is taking a step back from the radio mic.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to upload three snaps of himself in the 98FM studio, along with a lengthy caption to explain his departure.

“I made the decision earlier in the year that I would not be continuing co-hosting on Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane on @98fmdublin making this Friday June 6th my very last show,” Brian announced.

“When I joined Suzanne back in March of 2023, I had ZERO radio hosting skills. Blake was only 6 months old & baby Blu was only a twinkle in our eyes. It took me a minute to get into my new groove, but when I did, WOW, I honestly have had the best time & have genuinely laughed every day,” he praised.

“I am so looking forward to a slower Summer; I’m not actually sure if I can operate on a slower pace. Normality will continue on Six and of course, shooting the rest of The Salvage Squad this summer, as well as some trips away I’ve planned; in fact, it’s turning out to be a very memorable Summer,” Brian teased.

“The BIGGEST THANK YOU goes to our listeners; you guys are the best, as you have kept me company 5 days a week for the last 2 years & 3 months. Your daily messages have brightened my days from 10am – 1pm. Goodbyes are not something I’m very good at, but this doesn’t feel like a goodbye at all; it’s more of a talk to you later,” he concluded.

Many listeners have since been sending their well-wishes to Brian, with one commenting: “Excited to see what’s next.”

“Ah best of luck with all your new adventures,” another agreed.