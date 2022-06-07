Brenda Edwards reveals Jamal’s tragic death was linked to drugs

Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards has shared her heartache after learning that her son’s cause of death was linked to his use of recreational drugs.

This past February, Brenda revealed the shocking news that her son, music legend Jamal Edwards, had passed away after a sudden illness at just 31-years-of-age.

Taking to Instagram again on Tuesday morning, she announced, “Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.”

“Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock,” Brenda continued, adding, “I’m still trying to process it, but it’s so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

“Jamal had the world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon. Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.”

“These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision or any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.”

“It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have. How it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives. I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.”

As well as being a world renowned musician and DJ, Jamal is also well known for setting up SBTV, which is an online urban music platform which helps launch the careers of artists, with previous users including the likes of Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

An avid philanthroper and advocate, Jamal was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which is a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, helping young people set up their own companies.

Brenda goes on to talk about the special mother-son bond which she and Jamal shared, adding that they were “best friends,” and that she was most proud of “his mission to help others – he was the most selfless person” she knew.

Continuing in her lengthy Instagram post, Brenda wrote, “That’s why, with the recently launched Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, we will continue to not only honour his name but to help those in need, placing a special emphasis on the mental wellbeing of its service users.”

“The Trust is in place to help provide a sense of community for young people, offering a safe space of their own to help develop their skills and explore who they are. Through that we will continue to preserve Jamal’s incredible legacy by continuing the positive change he had on the lives of so many.”

“In Jamal’s own words – ‘The goal isn’t to live forever; the goal is to create something that will.’ My beautiful son, you did that and then some. Brenda x,” she lovingly concluded.