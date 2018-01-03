BREAKING: Stabbing in Louth has claimed the life of one person

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Co Louth earlier today.

According to the Garda Press Office, authorities are investigating the fatal incident in Dundalk which occurred shortly before 9am this morning.

A man, whose age has yet to be established, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present.

There are currently three scenes preserved for technical examination; Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.