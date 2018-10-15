BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting

In wonderful news this morning from Kensington Palace, it has been announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due in the spring of next year.

Many speculated that the Duchess was expecting after she concealed her figure at the wedding of Princess Eugenie on Friday.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The couple just touched down in Australia after a 22-hour flight.

The trip is their only international tour since their wedding in May, apart from a two-day visit to Ireland.