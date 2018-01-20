BREAKING: Man seriously injured in Dublin shooting incident

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in which one man is understood to be seriously injured.

The victim is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at Bridgeview Halting Site on Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí were made aware of the incident at around 3pm this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating whether or not the shooting is gang related, as it is understood that the injured man is involved in the Hutch-Kinahan feud

Emerging reports suggest that a second person is also injured, but this has yet to be confirmed.

We will bring you more on this story as we have it.