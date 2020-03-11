Breaking: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by Supreme Court Judge James Burke.

A jury found Weinstein guilty of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape last month. The disgraced film producer's defence team asked Judge James Burke to give him a mere five year sentencing due to a "long list of illnesses".

Judge James Burke told Weinstein he must now register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus five years of supervised release for the first-degree sexual assault of Mimi Haleyi. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann.

The 67-year-old addressed the judge at today's hearing in New York. He said: "I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women. I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart."

This is a groundbreaking result for the #MeToo movement.