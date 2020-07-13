Breaking: Body found in the search for Glee star Naya Rivera

A body has been found in the search for actress Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old went missing during a boat trip at Lake Piru in California on Wednesday, July 8.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued a statement: "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at the lake at 2pm, where Sheriff Ayub will speak.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and is responding. Identification has not yet been made. For the news briefing, only credentialed members of the media will be allowed in. The lake remains closed to the public at this time."

