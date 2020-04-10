Breaking: 25 more deaths and 480 new cases of coronavirus

A further 25 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. The death toll currently stands at 288, according to the Department of Health.

480 new cases were also confirmed by Dr Tony Holohan at a press conference this evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,089.

The news comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended restrictions in the Republic of Ireland until May 5. Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, he explained that they must be extended to combat the spread of the virus.

He stressed just how important it is to follow the restrictions regardless of the Easter weekend or good weather.

“He commented: “We all want to be outside. We want to be with our friends and family. We want to see the mountains and the sea. We want to feel that we can go anywhere. We want to be free. And I know it is very difficult, but every sacrifice that we make is helping to save lives. It’s making sure that our health service is not overwhelmed."