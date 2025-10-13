Bradley Cooper reflects on daughter Lea making her movie debut

Bradley Cooper has revealed his honest thoughts on his daughter’s involvement in the movie industry.

The A Star Is Born actor is a father to his eight-year-old daughter Lea. Bradley welcomed his little girl into the world in March 2017 with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

In recent years, Lea has become more involved in her father’s career. The youngster made her acting debut in 2023 when she starred in Bradley’s movie Maestro, in which he portrayed the late West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film – which was also directed and co-written by Bradley – saw Lea taking on the role of the younger version of Jamie Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein’s eldest child.

Now, ahead of the release of his new film Is This Thing On?, which he also directed, co-wrote and starred in, Bradley has opened up about his daughter’s influence on his career.

Speaking to E! News at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new movie, the 50-year-old was asked if Lea enjoys being involved in her father’s industry.

“She’s been a part of it. I was making A Star Is Born when she was born, and then Maestro, she’s in and we shot in New York, and this I shot in New York,” Bradley recalled.

“I don’t work that much and each project takes years, so. I love how it’s just a part of us. There’s nothing weird about it. It’s just a part of what we do, and it’s kind of a nice thing, and she cares so much about it. Yeah, I love it,” he gushed.

The Silver Linings Playbook star was then quizzed about whether or not he enjoys having his only child on set.

“Yeah. As you probably know kids, they say exactly what they think, and she has a big opinion about everything,” he teased.

“I love it and I care what she thinks. Even with casting, we’ll look at casting auditions together,” Bradley added.

Is This Thing On? will premiere in UK and Irish cinemas on January 30.