Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk call it quits after 4 years together

Well, the rumour mill has been turning about this relationship ever since A Star is Born was released, and now it's finally confirmed: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have gone their separate ways.

The supermodel and A-list Hollywood actor have called it quits after over four years together, according to People.

The pair welcomed their first child together back in March of 2017, a little girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. They started dating in 2015, and have been rocked with break-up rumours for months.

The former couple were spotted attending a Broadway show together four years ago, and paparazzi caught them getting handsy in public later on.

By September, the stars had exchanged 'I love you's and were meeting the other person's families. At the time, an insider revealed: "They both want kids one day and that's been discussed between them."

Bradley and Irina walked their first red carpet as a couple in 2016, and made their romance Instagram official.

Only months later, the 33-year-old Russian model debuted her baby bump on the runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

After their baby girl was born, Bradley and Irina grew closer and embraced parenthood as they split their time between London, New York and Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with NPR, the 44-year-old spoke out about being a dad:

"I guess having a child, and having a family of my own—which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of—has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," the actor explained.