BPerfect Cosmetics open the doors to revamped state-of-the-art newry megastore

Continuing their mission to revamp their Megastores nationwide, the trailblazing viral sensation, BPerfect Cosmetics, has unveiled their spectacular, re-imagined Megastore in Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry. To celebrate the re-opening, the first 100 customers received a fantastic goodie bag worth £100, filled with BPerfect's bestselling products.

Guests were treated to bubbles on arrival and enjoyed an evening of glamour, excitement, and unparalleled beauty experiences. Joining BPerfect Cosmetics CEO Brendan McDowell to officially relaunch the store were TV Legend Julian Simmons, Tik Tok Star and Brand Ambassador Annalivia Hynds, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, Emma Kearney, Drag Artist Lady Portia and more, adding a touch of star-studded excitement to the night.

BPerfect Cosmetics CEO Brendan McDowell

"We're beyond excited to finally open the doors to our brand-new Megastore in Newry!" Brendan shared. "This fresh and vibrant space is all about taking our beauty experiences to the next level and creating a welcoming hub for our community. We can't wait for everyone to come in, explore, and fall in love with the incredible range of products we have waiting for you."

The newly redesigned Megastore is a paradise for beauty enthusiasts, showcasing a curated collection of both local and international brands, along with BPerfect's acclaimed, award-winning cosmetics line. Customers can discover products from Voduz, MRS Glam, Color Wow, LMD, Glow Hub, PLouise, Olaplex, Pink Honey, Polished London, HNB, Jeffery Star, and Ella & Jo.

To continue the night, guests then headed to Bank Newry for an amazing after party, all in aid of Southern Area Hospice.

BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore can be found at Unit 3, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Co. Donegal, F92 NY89.

