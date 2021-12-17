Boyzone’s Ronan Keating opens up about getting a vasectomy

After five kids, 44-year-old Ronan Keating admits that he’s “had the snip!”

Appearing on Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice Christmas Special, Boyzone star Ronan Keating admitted to getting a vasectomy now that he’s a dad-of-five.

In classic Keith Lemon fashion, the TV host put Ronan on the spot, asking him whether he’d had the snip since the last time he was on the show. “Last time you were on Celebrity Juice, we broke the news that you’d been considering the snip. Can you confirm or not confirm that you’ve had it?” Keith asked.

“Well… I’ve had it, I’ve had it. I’ve had the snip! Freedom! Freedom!” the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer exclaimed to the tune of George Michael’s song Freedom! 90, which played in the background.

Ronan shares two children, one-year-old Coco and four-year-old Cooper, with wife Storm Keating, whom he wed in 2015. The One Show host is also a loving dad to his three older children, 16-year-old Ali, 20-year-old Missy and 22-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Speaking about the possibility of having more children during a previous interview with Loose Women, Ronan said, “No, that’s it. We’ve got five wonderful, healthy children and I’m really, truly blessed but I think that’s it, we’ve got to call it a day.”

Just recently, Ronan shared a rare photo of all five of his children together posing for a photo at the 2021 Emerald and Ivy Ball, which raised nearly £900K for cancer research, a cause which is especially close to his heart.