Boyne Valley Honey launch new-look Irish Wildflower Honey

Boyne Valley Honey, Ireland’s favourite honey brand, are launching a new look Irish Wildflower Honey. The Irish Wildflower Honey is an exciting addition to the Boyne Valley range – golden and smooth, with a pure delicate flavour.

Boyne Valley Irish Wildflower Honey is a premium, small-batch honey, produced in Ireland. The honey is sourced directly from Irish beekeepers from all four provinces. The honey is harvested from Irish bees who gather their pollen from a wide range of native Irish wildflowers found growing across the country, including Rapeseed, clover, White Clover, Meadow Sweet, Honeywort, Raspberry, Willow Herb (from the evening primrose family), Thistle, Fruit Blossom, Honey Locust, Dogwood, Maple and Chestnut.

Boyne Valley Irish Wildflower Honey can be enjoyed alongside the other honeys in the Boyne Valley range – Pure & Natural Honey, Organic, Pure Manuka New Zealand Honey 100+Mg, Pure Manuka New Zealand Honey 250+Mg and Raw Honey.

Boyne Valley Irish Wildflower Honey is available nationwide, RRP €5.99.