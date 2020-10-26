Box Burger goes vegan – menu favourites now available meat-free!

Along with Katie Taylor, Bray Bowl and its famed seafront, Bray’s best known as the home of Box Burger, dishing up award-winning brioche topped burgers to locals and (pandemics allowing) visitors alike.

Catering for all, the Box Burger menu always offered vegetarian and vegan options, even before it was trendy. But this was not enough, the vegetarians wanted more, the vegans wanted it all; so now, its dirty fries and PBJs for all as due to public demand, Box Burger have launched a wholly vegan menu… introducing Vox Burger.

Whether you’re a carnivore, herbivore, or simply looking for a change – it’s diner and dietary equality all the way in Bray. A mirror image of the classic menu, customers can now pick their favourite plant-based patty, featuring popular vegan brands, Moving Mountains, Beyond Burger and Dublin’s own, Veginity.

Meat-lovers choice, the Smokey goes green with vegan smoked cheese & bacon, topped with a crispy onion ring. Chicken favourite, Chicken Louisiana continues to rule the roost with Veginity’s crispy chick’arnt patty served with zingy slaw. Side up with loaded nachos, messy fries or wings tossed in BBQ sauce – the selection is no longer limited, hooray!

Vox Burger operates 7 days a week from midday.

Enjoy at home with safe collection and delivery service.

Order online on voxburger.ie or click here for full menu.