Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie reveals she’s pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie as the couple have announced they are expecting their third child together.

Carrie took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 65K followers by posting an adorable snap of her walking while holding the hands of her children, as well as a photo of one of her little one holding her blossoming baby bump.

Carrie captioned the post, “New team member arriving in just a few weeks”.

Credit: Carrie Johnson Instagram

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one”.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!”.

The couple are already proud parents to Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, and Romy, who was born in December 2021.

Many of Carrie’s social media followers headed to the comments to congratulate her and the former Prime Minister of the UK on their wonderful news.

One Instagram user wrote, “Oh Carrie this is such wonderful news! I’m so happy for you all ! Sending you and Boris many congratulations”.

Credit: Carrie Johnson Instagram

“Huge congratulations to you both”, penned a second fan, while a third added, “Congratulations. Such wonderful news”.

Boris tends to keep his family life private and doesn’t post photos of his children online, while Carrie shares glimpses into their lives on Instagram.

Carrie and Boris tied the knot in May 2021 with a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Congratulations again to Boris and Carrie on this exciting news for their family.