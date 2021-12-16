Boris Johnson & wife Carrie reveal their baby girl’s gorgeous name

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcomed the birth of their second child together last week, a beautiful baby girl.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Carrie shared the first adorable photo featuring her darling daughter and her one-year-old son, Wilfred, who was peering his head into her baby bassinet.

Carrie also announced her baby girl’s gorgeous name and the special meaning behind it, including a sweet nod towards the rainbow baby they miscarried earlier this year.

“Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am,” she sweetly announced in the caption.

Credit: instagram.com/carrielbjohnson

“Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte after Boris' late mum who we miss so much,” she lovingly added.

Going on to explain how Wilfred is taking to his new big brother duties, Carrie said, “Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too.”

Continuing, she wrote, “Thank you so much to the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so, so grateful.”

Credit: 10 Downing Street

As the couple announced their pregnancy this past July, Carrie also opened up about her devastating miscarriage, commenting on her fertility struggles. “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,” Carrie recalled at the time.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves,” she continued. “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.”

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

Huge congratulations to both Boris and Carrie on the birth of baby Romy and this wonderful new chapter.