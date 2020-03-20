SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Bored? Give this chocolate biscuit cake recipe a whirl

by

Aldi has shared the recipe for their delicious chocolate biscuit cake and you just need to try it. It only takes ten minutes to cook this tasty treat, which is perfect for family's looking for something to do! All of Aldi’s 142 stores are fully open. 

Choc Bloc Biscuit Cake

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Recipe:

Ingredients:

300g pack chocolate

100g Pure Irish Creamery Butter

2 tbsp Manuka Honey (regular honey will also work)

250g Broken Biscuits – Digestive/Rich Tea

75g Malteasers

75g Sultanas (optional)

50g Mini Marshmallows

Method:

  1. Line a 20cm (8”) square baking tin with a double layer of cling film.
  2. Put the choc bloc, butter and honey in a heatproof bowl and place over a small saucepan of simmering water (do not allow the water to touch the base of the bowl).
  3. Stir occasionally until melted.
  4. Stir in the biscuits, Malteasers and sultanas.
  5. Use the back of a spoon to press the mixture and press lightly into the top.
  6. Cover and refrigerate until set.
  7. To serve, turn out of the tin, remove cling film and cut the cake into small square, Enjoy!
Trending