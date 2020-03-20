Bored? Give this chocolate biscuit cake recipe a whirl

Aldi has shared the recipe for their delicious chocolate biscuit cake and you just need to try it. It only takes ten minutes to cook this tasty treat, which is perfect for family's looking for something to do! All of Aldi’s 142 stores are fully open.

Choc Bloc Biscuit Cake

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Recipe:

Ingredients:

300g pack chocolate

100g Pure Irish Creamery Butter

2 tbsp Manuka Honey (regular honey will also work)

250g Broken Biscuits – Digestive/Rich Tea

75g Malteasers

75g Sultanas (optional)

50g Mini Marshmallows

Method: