Bored? Give this chocolate biscuit cake recipe a whirl
Aldi has shared the recipe for their delicious chocolate biscuit cake and you just need to try it. It only takes ten minutes to cook this tasty treat, which is perfect for family's looking for something to do! All of Aldi’s 142 stores are fully open.
Choc Bloc Biscuit Cake
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Recipe:
Ingredients:
300g pack chocolate
100g Pure Irish Creamery Butter
2 tbsp Manuka Honey (regular honey will also work)
250g Broken Biscuits – Digestive/Rich Tea
75g Malteasers
75g Sultanas (optional)
50g Mini Marshmallows
Method:
- Line a 20cm (8”) square baking tin with a double layer of cling film.
- Put the choc bloc, butter and honey in a heatproof bowl and place over a small saucepan of simmering water (do not allow the water to touch the base of the bowl).
- Stir occasionally until melted.
- Stir in the biscuits, Malteasers and sultanas.
- Use the back of a spoon to press the mixture and press lightly into the top.
- Cover and refrigerate until set.
- To serve, turn out of the tin, remove cling film and cut the cake into small square, Enjoy!