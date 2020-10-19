Boots reveal this week’s half price star gifts

Christmas is well underway at Boots – with everyone starting their Christmas shopping that little bit earlier this year, their 3 for 2 page on the Boots website has more than doubled in views since last year and they have just revealed this week’s star gifts.

Everyone’s favourite exclusive candle giftset is back, the Yankee Candle Winter Bundle Set will be on offer for better than half price and includes five festive smells.

Boots is also offering huge savings across premium fragrances so customers can get their fragrances gifts sorted early this year and for great value.

Jimmy Choo Blossom 60ml EDP (now €35, was €70)

Boss Bottled Unlimited 100ml (now €40, was €89)

For those who like to shop locally, for the third year running, Boots Ireland have carefully curated a selection of gifts ranging from beauty must-haves, tanning essentials and healthcare favourites, all of which are exclusive to Boots Ireland. There are lots of gifts on offer including the heavily sought-after Selection Box from Sculpted by Aimee Connolly and many more.

Over in beauty they have the Too Faced Greatest of All Time (now €42, was €90.50). The giftset includes some of the most iconic products from the brand including the Better Than Sex Mascara and Hangover Pillow Balm, and customers will be able to save over €45.

All offers will be available on Boots.ie and select stores nationwide.

Full list of star gifts below:

bBold The Big Bold Collection

NOW €39.99 | WAS €85. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Includes: Super Spritz Dark, 200ml. Smart Mousse, 175ml. Foolproof Express Lotion Medium, 100ml. Big Bold Bronzer. Exfoliating Mitt. Smooth Applicator Glove

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly – Selection Box

NOW €55 | WORTH €93. Available from 28 October until 10 November

Includes: Beauty Base 50ml, Hyaluronic Acid, Pink Pair Lip Duo – A rose toned lip liner with a softer pink, Double Ended Sculpted Brush, Luxury Velvet Makeup Bag, Rose Golden Full Face Edit.

Vita Liberata The Ultimate Heroes Gift Set

NOW €49.99 | WAS €130. Available now until 20 October while stocks last

Includes: Self Tanning Anti Age Serum – 15ml, Super Soft Tanning Mitt, Fabulous Self Tanning Gradual Lotion – 200ml, Fabulous Self Tanning Mist, Body Blur Sunless Glow HD Skin Finish – 100ml Latte, Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer – 30ml Latte

Inglot Meet Me Under the Mistletoe Gift Set

NOW €40 | WAS €80. Available now until 20 October while stocks last

Includes: Inglot X Maura Runway Lip gloss, Inglot x Maura All the Drama Mascara, Inglot X Maura All the Drama Liquid Eyeliner, Inglot’s HD Lip Tint Matte in shade 17, Crocodile leather pattern makeup bag.

Real Techniques Beauty Case

NOW €35 | WAS €80. Available from 21 October until 3 November

Includes: 307 shading, 313 definer, 209 foundation, 219 ultimate powder310 essential crease, 413 highlight, 210 expert concealer, 404 fan, 402 setting, 301 base shadow, glam beauty case.

Too Faced Greatest Of All Time Set

NOW €42 | WORTH €90.50. Available from 21 October until 3 November

Includes: Too Faced better than sex mascara – black 8ml, Too Faced better than sex easy glide waterproof liquid eyeliner 0.6ml, Too Faced lip injection extreme bubblegum yum 4ml, Too Faced Hangover pillow balm 6ml.

Yankee Candle Winter Bundle

NOW €30 | WAS €65. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Includes: 1 x 411g Medium Jar " Angel's wings ", 2 x 104g Small Jars " Glittering Star & Apple Wreath", 3 x 49g Votive candles, "All is bright , Christmas Magic & Snow in Love", 1x Pack of 12 Fragranced Tea lights " All is bright.

Origins Skincare Superstars

NOW €40 | WORTH €97.93. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Sence Collection Ladies Advent Calendar

NOW €15 | WAS €30. Available from 28 October until 10 November

Sence Collection Mens Advent Calendar

NOW €30 | WAS €15. Available from 28 October until 10 November.

Fearne Cotton Happy Place Time To Take Fifteen

NOW €25 | WAS €55. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Includes: lemon and bergamot fragranced room mist, shea enriched body butter, the jasmine and vanilla solid cleansing bar, luxurious dry body oil, lavender and chamomile fragranced multi-purpose balm, the lavender and chamomile fragranced pillow mist, sleep mask

Boss Bottled Unlimited 100ml

NOW €40 | WAS €89. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Oral B Pro 2000 Pink 3D White

NOW €39.99 | WAS €99.99. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Kikki.K Joy of Missing Out Gift Set

NOW €25 | WAS €55. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Includes: Dare to Dream notebook, candle. Headband, bath soak

Harry Potter A Night At Hogwarts

NOW €30 | WAS €65. Available from 21 October until 3 November.

Includes: Harry Potter Soap Reveal 200g, Harry Potter Body Wash 200ml, Harry Potter Body Spray 150ml, Harry Potter Hagrid Sheet Mask 20g, Harry Potter Hogwarts Lounge Pants- One Size, Harry Potter Hogwarts Socks- One Size, Harry Potter Hogwarts Storage Box

Jimmy Choo Blossom 60ml EDP

NOW €35 | WAS €70. Available from 21 October until 3 November.