Boots Ireland announces partnership with The Hygiene Bank

Boots Ireland has announced a new partnership with The Hygiene Bank Ireland, providing drop off points in ten stores where people can donate hygiene products which are provided to those in need. People are invited to donate a range of unopened and unused products such as dental products, deodorants, body wash, nappies, baby wipes, razors and shaving foam, period products, hairbrushes, shampoo and conditioner. This new partnership is being announced ahead of National Hygiene Week, from 12 – 18th September 2022, which aims to raise awareness about hygiene poverty and its impact on those who are affected.

Hygiene poverty is not being able to afford many of the everyday hygiene and personal grooming products most of us take for granted. The reality of low income is that it restricts people’s options, leaving people caught between being able to heat homes, pay rent, eat or be clean. The Hygiene Bank Ireland is a grassroots organisation, which tackles hygiene poverty by delivering donated hygiene and household cleaning products to community partners who work with vulnerable and marginalised communities.

Initially Boots Ireland will be operating ten drop-off points around the country, and everyone is invited to donate products if they are able to do so. The stores in the initial phase include five locations in Dublin – Dundrum, Carrickmines, Swords, Liffey Valley and Blanchardstown, Letterkenny Retail Park, Letterkenny, two locations in Cork – Blackpool and Half Moon Street – as well as Shop Street, Galway and Abbey St., Wicklow Town.

Boots Hygiene Bank Letterkenny, Martha Ryan, Vic Riley, Margaret McFadden, Carla Harkin

Speaking at the launch of the new partnership, Ciára Dalton, Head of Marketing, The Hygiene Bank Ireland said, “Everyone has the right to an adequate standard of living, yet with 640,000 people at risk of poverty and the cost of living on the rise, hygiene products can often be at the bottom of the shopping list for people who are struggling to make ends meet. The impact of this can be immense. A child might be bullied for going to school with matted hair because the family doesn’t have a hairbrush, or a woman might not leave the house for several days each month as she doesn’t have period products. As the national charity for hygiene poverty, The Hygiene Bank Ireland is dedicated to working towards eradicating this problem whilst supporting those most at-risk of hygiene poverty with the products they need. That’s why our new partnership with Boots Ireland is so important as it will see our network of drop-off points increase and we encourage everyone who is able, to consider donating relevant products at those Boots Ireland stores taking part in this initiative.”

Martha Ryan, Head of Human Resources Boots Ireland & Corporate Social Responsibility Lead said, “We are proud to be partnering with The Hygiene Bank Ireland in supporting them with the expansion of its network of drop-off points for people to donate unused and unopened hygiene products. At Boots Ireland, we are committed to engaging with our local communities to improve societal health and wellbeing which The Hygiene Bank Ireland firmly delivers. With 640,000 people at risk of poverty in Ireland, hygiene poverty is much closer to us than one might think, but there is a stigma associated with the issue so it can be hidden in plain sight. That’s why the work of The Hygiene Bank Ireland is so important in making sure that hygiene products get to those most at-risk. We encourage everyone who is able, to donate products to any of our stores that are participating in this important initiative.”