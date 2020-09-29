Boots has just revealed their top gifts and pricing for Christmas

With searches for eco-friendly products on the Boots website growing by almost a third in a year, Boots has sourced a wide selection of planet-conscious gifts this Christmas. Keeping in line with sustainability Boots will also have a fabulous selection of local Irish gifts available exclusively in Irish Stores.

The nation’s new-found love for self-care is going nowhere post-lockdown, so Boots has ensured its Christmas range embodies this new direction with gifts like Rituals, The Ritual of Ayurveda – Rebalancing Collection and Liz Earle, The Joy of Cleanse and Polish and Spotlight Oral Care Relax Refresh Radiant Gift Set.

Boots expect that Christmas shopping will be different this year – they want to make Christmas shopping as effortless and fun as possible for their customers. As families have been separated this year, they believe that people will take more care than ever finding the perfect gift for their loved ones, so they’ve curated a range that taps into the biggest gifting trends they know shoppers will love, at brilliant prices.

With communities also becoming more tight knit during lockdown, they are anticipating an outpouring of small gifts of thanks to local neighbours and key workers. So, this year, they have more gifts under €15, in fact almost half of the gifting range is priced at under €15. The iconic Christmas 3 for 2 offer is back this year with more lines than ever before, helping shoppers save more this festive season.

To get into the festive spirit, Boots has revealed the Top 12 Gifts expected to fly off the shelves this year. To make it even sweeter, Boots has also announced the return of its much-loved Christmas 3 for 2, which is available on selected top 12 gifts.

Liz Earle The Joy of Cleanse & Polish, €15

Set includes: Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml, Pure Cotton Cloth and Cotton Cloth Hook.

Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions Palette Khaki, €30

Set includes: Huda obsession inspiring palettes with buttery matte, intense metallic and delicate shimmer finishes, prepare to fall in love with these soft, smoky-toned releases.

Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda – Rebalancing Collection, €29.90

Set includes: The Ritual of Ayurveda foaming shower gel 200ml, The Ritual of Ayurveda body scrub 125g, The Ritual of Ayurveda body cream 200ml, The Ritual of Ayurveda mini fragrance sticks 50ml.

No7, Skincare Treats 7 Steps to Beautiful Skin, €65

This set includes:

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream SPF 15 50 ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Night Cream 50 ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum 15 ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream 5 ml

No7 Youthful Replenishing Facial Oil 15 ml

Bellamianta Babes Gift Set, €130

This set includes: Medium Tanning Mousse, Glycolic Body Scrub, Gradual Tanning Moisturiser, Dark Body Makeup, Bronzing Powder, Luxury Tanning Mitts, Exfoliating Mitt and Luxury Body Tanning Brush.

Spotlight Oral Care Relax Refresh Radiant Gift Set, €135

Set includes: Teeth Whitening Strips (28 strips, 14 upper/14 lower), Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth (100ml), Dental Floss for Whitening Teeth, Mouthwash for Whitening Teeth (500ml), Teeth Whitening Pen (2ml) and Bamboo Toothbrush. Also included is an anti-aging jade roller and gua sha facial massager set, to fight fine lines and wrinkles, and a luxury pillowcase and eye mask to promote a healthy night’s sleep.

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Holo'daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection, €32

Set includes: 4 mini gloss bomb shades – CAKE SHAKE (shimmering bronze), BABY BRUT (shimmering gold), TAFFY TEA$E (shimmering coral), and RUBY MILK (shimmering deep plum).

Sculpted by Aimee Selection Box, €93

Set includes: Full Face Edit Rose Golden, Double Ended Brush, Beauty Base, Lip Duo Pink Pair and Velvet Makeup Bag.

SoSu Starry Eyed Lash Vanity, €70

Set includes: 8 x Luxury 3D lashes, 1 x Eyelash Adhesive, 1 x Eyelash Applicator and 1 x Eyelash Curler.

Inglot Meet Me Under the Mistletoe Set, €80

Set includes: All the Drama Mascara, Liquid Eyeliner and Runway Lip Gloss as well as Inglot’s best-selling HD Lip tint in stunning nude shade 17. The set is completed with a stylish black crocodile leather pattern make up bag to keep your make up essentials in.

BPerfect You Shall Go to the Ball Gift Set, €130

Set includes: BPerfect Manifest Palette, Universal Lash – Style: Glass Slipper (lashes), Perfect Prime Eyeshadow Base, Double Glazed Lip Gloss – Shade: Ballroom and 200ml Mousse – Shade: Dark Watermelon.

No7 Wizard of Oz Collection, €16

Set includes: No7 Limited Edition Mini Powder Brush, No7 Limited Edition Mini Blusher Brush, No7 Limited Edition Mini Highlighter Brush, No7 RUBY SLIPPERS™ Cosmetics Pouch.

All gifts are available on boots.ie, which has doubled capacity in preparation for Christmas, and in stores from 28th September. Gifts will also be available to Click and Collect; the service is free for orders made in store or with online purchases over €25.