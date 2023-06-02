Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein posts stunning snaps from wedding

Beanie Feldstein is now a wife!

The Booksmart star has announced that she has tied the knot to her longtime girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts. The 29-year-old confirmed that the wedding was held on May 20 in New York.

The newlyweds took to Instagram last night to share the joyful news, and to upload some breathtaking photos from their big day.

Both brides wore Gucci for their wedding, with Beanie asking the luxury designer to create a custom gown for her. Meanwhile, Bonnie stunned in a suit that, Beanie told Vogue, took inspiration from another suit that actress Julia Roberts once wore.

Credit: Beanie Feldstein Instagram

On social media, the couple shared an array of snaps from their wedding day – everything from declaring their vows to tasting their wedding cake.

Both women also enjoyed a change of outfit the day before their ceremony. Bonnie decided to wear a suit with a hot air balloon designed on the jacket, with two letter ‘B’s intertwined. Meanwhile, the Lady Bird actress opted for an adorable ruffled white dress and matching headband.

Beanie and Bonnie chose to reveal their nuptials with their fans with two posts. In their captions, they included a two-part quote which read: “as every fairytale comes real… and together they touched the sky…”

Credit: Beanie Feldstein Instagram

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments sections of the posts to congratulate the happy couple on tying the knot.

“What a blessing! Congratulations you two!!” wrote The Office star Mindy Kaling.

“Congratulations Beanie!!” replied Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan.

Credit: Beanie Feldstein Instagram

“Oh my gooodnessss! So dreamy! Congratulations to you both,” added This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

Initially meeting on Skype, Beanie and Bonnie first met in person in January 2018 in London. The pair immediately clicked as friends and subsequently fell in love. After being separated by the Covid pandemic for 13 months, the lovebirds celebrated their reunion by getting engaged in June of last year.

Congratulations to Beanie and Bonnie!