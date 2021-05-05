Book of the Month: ‘The Road Trip’ is such a relatable comfort read

It’s May at last, which means that we’re finally coming into some warmer weather, the days are brighter and there’s a grand old stretch in the evenings.

Normally around this time of year we’d be eagerly planning our summer holidays and thinking about all of the exciting things we’ll be getting up to and the places we’ll go. Unfortunately, our beloved summer break is going to be a bit different this year though, due to the ongoing pandemic.

To tie us over and help scratch that travel-bug itch we seem to constantly have these days, we’ve chosen Beth O’Leary’s recent novel, The Road Trip, as our May Book of the Month.

Beth O’Leary is the brilliant best-selling author behind The Flatshare and The Switch, her first two novels. The Road Trip, which was published on April 29, is her most recent literary masterpiece, which we just couldn’t get enough of.

It’s charming and heartbreaking all at the same time, with Beth’s signature witty and hilarious style woven throughout. The perfect holiday read for those of us craving a little getaway adventure.

The Road Trip follows Addie and her sister Deb as they embark on an epic road trip to a friend’s wedding in rural Scotland. The playlist is all planned and the snacks are packed.

But, not long after setting off, a car slams into the back of theirs. The driver is none other than Addie’s ex, Dylan, who she’s avoided since their traumatic break-up two years earlier.

Dylan and his best mate are heading to the wedding too, and they’ve totalled their car, so Addie has no choice but to offer them a ride. The car is soon jam-packed full of luggage and secrets, and with four hundred miles ahead of them, Dylan and Addie can’t avoid confronting the very messy history of their relationship…

Will they make it to the wedding on time? And, more importantly… is this really the end of the road for Addie and Dylan? You’ll have to read the book to find out!

The Road Trip was such a joy to read from beginning until end, switching between flashbacks and current day shenanigans, slowly showing us the heartbreaking, yet all too relatable, tale of what it’s really like when a relationship falls apart only to wonder if there’s something there worth fighting for.

Published by Quercus, The Road Trip is available now and you can order a copy here.