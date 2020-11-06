Book of the Month: ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ by V.E. Schwab

Books really are such a brilliant form of escapism for me, especially during these challenging times as we endure our second lockdown here in Ireland

Let’s face it, the world is pretty much on fire right about now. Whenever life gets a little too overwhelming, I often find myself lovingly returning to some of my favourite fantasy authors, to help me escape this harsh reality, even for just a moment.

That’s why I couldn’t be happier to reveal that the November Book of the Month is The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by acclaimed bestselling author, V.E. Schwab, who has spent the last 10 years finessing this story into the masterpiece it is.

When Addie LaRue makes a deal with the devil, she trades her soul for immortality. But the devil takes away her place in the world, cursing her to be forgotten by everyone.

Addie flees her tiny home town in 18th-Century France, beginning a journey that takes her across the world, learning to live a life where no one remembers her and everything she owns is lost and broken. Existing only as a muse for artists throughout history, she learns to fall in love anew every single day.

Her only companion on this journey is her dark devil with hypnotic green eyes, who visits her each year on the anniversary of their deal. Alone in the world, Addie has no choice but to confront him, to understand him, maybe to beat him.

Until one day, in a second hand bookshop in Manhattan, Addie meets someone who remembers her. Suddenly thrust back into a real, normal life, Addie realises she can’t escape her fate forever

Beautifully written, lyrical and magical, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is quite possibly one of the best books written this year, and the perfect form of escapism which we all need right now.

It’s published by Titan Books, and you can order a copy here.