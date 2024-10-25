Boo Basket trend explained: How to make the ultimate spooky gift

If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok recently, we’re sure you’ve heard the term ‘Boo Basket’ on your FYP.

This term has gone viral over the spooky season as partners and parents collect spooky-themed items to give to their loved ones as a sweet treat.

If you’ve heard of the trend and want to figure out how to make your very own Boo Basket, check out our top tips below and bring an added bit of joy to someone’s Halloween.

What is a Boo Basket

The phrase grew in popularity on TikTok in recent years and has only become more popular since. The basic idea of the gift is to buy a selection of Halloween-themed treats and place them in a basket for a loved one.

While many parents started building Boo Baskets for their children who were past the age to want to go trick-or-treating, couples and friendship groups have also been creating their own Boo Baskets for each other as an act of love and kindness during the spooky season.

Remember, you don’t need to fill the basket with extravagant and expensive gifts! Some sweets to enjoy during a Halloween movie marathon and a craft for a cute activity to do with the recipient is the perfect way to create a Boo Basket.

What to put in a Boo Basket

While the contents of the Boo Basket should be tailored for the receiver so you don’t end up buying unnecessary items that they don’t need, there are recurring Halloween-themed bits and bobs in many Boo Baskets online. We’ve included some of our favourite ideas below so you can tailor-make your own version.

For your partner or pal

Basket or gift bag (to put everything in)

Halloween-themed chocolate and sweets

Autumn-scented candle

Halloween mug

Hot chocolate powder and marshmallows

Halloween blanket

Horror movie DVD or tickets to see scary movie at the cinema

Soft toy – bonus points if it’s a Jellycat

For your child or younger sibling

Basket or gift bag (to put everything in)

Halloween-themed chocolate and sweets

Small pumpkin for them to decorate

Halloween colouring book & pencils

Temporary tattoos

Face paint

Halloween story book

Halloween teddy

Halloween toys