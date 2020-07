A body has been found in the search for missing Donegal woman Ann O'Donoghue. The 68-year-old had been missing from the Annagry area since Tuesday, July 14.

The search was stood down after Gardaí discovered a body near the coastline at Horn Head this morning.

The case is being treated as a personal tragedy incident.

We are keeping the family and friends of Ann O'Donoghue in our thoughts and prayers.