Bobby Davro breaks silence after death of fiancée Vicky Wright

Bobby Davro has broken his silence since the heartbreaking death of his fiancée Vicky Wright at the beginning of May.

Vicky, the daughter of late England captain Billy Wright and The Beverley Sisters band member Joy Beverley, sadly passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bobby, former EastEnders actor, took to Twitter to share an emotional tribute to Vicky, where he stated he was ‘devastated’ by his wife-to-be’s passing.

Credit: Bobby Davro Twitter

Posting a photo of Vicky alongside the tribute, Bobby penned, “It's been just over a week since my beautiful @vickywright5459 left this world and its only now I feel strong enough to share my feelings”.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and expressions of love and kindness you have shown me and Vicky's family and loved ones”.

He continued, “To think we will never hear her voice to hear laughter look into her beautiful eyes see her smile to hold her and to kiss her is devastating and so incredibly painful”.

Credit: Bobby Davro Twitter

“She will be in my thoughts and in my heart forever. She was my Schluffe and I loved her and always will”.

Davro closed off by adding, “I will miss you so very much and I will love you forever. RIP my beautiful Schluffe. No more pain darling. No more pain”.

Vicky’s daughter announced her death on May 3 by sharing the tragic news to Twitter with a black and white photo of the pair.

Credit: Bobby Davro Twitter

She wrote, “Hello everyone… Some incredibly devastating news to share… My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning,I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways”.

Bobby and Vicky announced there were engaged in December 2022. The comedian revealed the news by Tweeting, “ So the news is out! It's official! I'm finally engaged to the love of my life! @vickywright5459 and we have never been happier. Thanks to all those who have sent messages of love and congratulations”.