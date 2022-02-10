Bob Saget’s family reveal his official cause of death

The family of Bob Saget have publicly revealed his cause of death, one month after the beloved actor passed away at the age of 65.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bob’s family revealed that the Full House star died due to head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the statement read. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The Saget family continued to say that they’ve been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans” during this harrowing time, adding that it’s been a “great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

Bob Saget and his daughters Aubrey and Lara

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” they lovingly concluded.

On January 9 this year it was reported that the How I Met Your Mother star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando. Saget died mere hours after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before.

Full House stars Bob Saget and John Stamos

Since the news broke of Bob’s sudden passing, his former co-stars and friends have been taking to social media to share messages of love and grief.

Full House co-star John Stamos (58) emotionally tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Eat Travel Rock host Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, 34-year-old Aubrey, 32-year-old Lara and 29-year-old Jennifer, all of whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.