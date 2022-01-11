Bob Saget’s daughter shares heartwarming last text exchange

Bob Saget’s family are mourning the sudden death of the beloved actor and comedian who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bob’s daughter Aubrey shared the final text exchange between herself and her father, right before he was about to go on stage for his stand-up show.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” the heartwarming text message read.

Bob was a notoriously proud father to his three daughters, including 34-year-old Aubrey, 32-year-old Lara and 29-year-old Jennifer, all of whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer whom he was married to from 1982 until 1997.

Saget married his new love, Eat Travel Rock host Kelly Rizzo in 2018. Sharing her own heartbreaking tribute on Monday night, Kelly broke her silence on her husband’s tragic passing.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” she shared in a statement. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief.”

“I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” her statement concluded.

The Full House actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, Orlando on Sunday afternoon, local time. Saget died mere hours after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before.

Since the news broke of Bob’s sudden passing, his former co-stars and friends have been taking to social media to share messages of love and grief.