Bob Dylan sued over alleged sexual abuse of a child in 1965

It has been reported that Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who claims that the singer-songwriter sexually abused her when she was just 12-years-old, back in 1965.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, August 13 in a New York court, and alleges that Bob abused the young girl, referred to as JC in court documents, over a six week period at the apartment Dylan owned in New York’s famous Chelsea Hotel.

The documents state that Dylan groomed the plaintiff to gain her trust “and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse her”.

The documents also state that Dylan, who would have been turning 24-years-old at that time, “exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abused her multiple times,” as well as threatening her with physical violence.

The plaintiff claims that this alleged abuse has left her “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.” She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial for allegations of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress whose aftermath has led her to seek medical treatment on multiple occasions.

A spokesperson for Dylan, who’s now 80-years-old, said, “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” when speaking to The Guardian.

