Blurred Lines’ Robin Thicke and fiancée welcome third child!

Robin Thicke and fiancée, Californian model, April Love Geary have welcomed a beautiful baby boy!

Their third child arrived safely into the world this weekend, with April announcing the wonderful news on social media. "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much," she lovingly wrote, revealing her son's gorgeous name. The 25-year-old mum also shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her precious little baby in her hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Thicke shared a black and white photo, where we can see him gazing down at his sleeping son, who's dosing peacefully in his father's arms, while aptly wearing a 'Best Dad Ever' hat. "Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!!" the now dad-of-four excitedly wrote.

Continuing, he added, "Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing. I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!"

We first learned of the pregnancy in October, when the model shared a beach picture of her and her bump, captioned ‘Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. We love consistency!’

The couple already have two daughters, Lola Alain, who is 19 months, and Mia Love Thicke, who is 2. And while many comment that she makes pregnancy and motherhood look effortless, she shared in comments on a recent post that she really only shares the good moments. But also, that she’s been blessed with two very good little girls. Both she and the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer had been spending lots of quality time with them throughout her pregnancy in preparation for when their next little one arrived.

The couple have been together since 2014, the same year Thicke and his first wife, Paula Patton, divorced. Thicke has one other child with Patton, names Julian Fuego Thicke who is now ten years old.

Robin (43) and April (25) met at a party and started dating soon after. They were engaged in December 2018, sharing the news through a gorgeous Christmas photoshoot and accompanying cute video of their reactions on Instagram.

They’ve had a turbulent few years, with April sharing an Instagram caption detailing the ups and downs they’ve had, accompanying the cutest couple video: ‘Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us. I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always’. And we just know with a love like that, baby Luca is arriving into a steady and loving family.