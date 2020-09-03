Baby news for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

April Love Geary, 25, and singer Robin Thicke, 43, are expecting their third child together, a source confirmed to US Weekly. It is not clear how far along April is into her pregnancy, but she and the “Blurred Lines” singer already have their hands full with their two little girls.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, in February 2018, and their second daughter, Lola Alain Thicke, in February 2019.

Robin and April love sharing their daughters are up to, often posting fun videos and photos of their girls on Instagram.

Prior to meeting April in 2014, Robin was married to actress Paula Patton. The two knew each other since their teens. By the time they were adults, their romance became much more serious between the two, as their innocent relationship became a love story. The two married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Julian Fuego Thicke, on April 7, 2010. Unfortunately, this Hollywood fairytale was not meant to last. Paula and Robin went on to divorce in 2015, after separating in 2014.

Robin and April seen here with their daughters Mia and Lola along with son Julian from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

The former couple’s highly publicized split sent shockwaves through Hollywood, as Paula filed due to Robin’s alleged infidelity. The two also reached a custody agreement for their son in 2017. By this point, Robin had already met April, but the two did not commit to their relationship until after Paula and Robin’s difficult divorce proceedings. The pair went public at the Cannes Film Festival 2015.