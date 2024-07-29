Blue’s Simon Webbe & wife Ayshen announce birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Simon Webb and his wife Ayshen as they have announced the arrival of their newest addition.

The singer, best known for being a part of the boyband Blue, has revealed that Ayshen has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The couple are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Cyan. Simon also has a daughter, Alanah, from a previous relationship.

As they open up about the arrival of their baby girl on June 27, Simon and Ayshen have spoken out about their difficult journey to become parents again and shared an insight into their fertility issues.

In an interview with OK!, the pair revealed their daughter’s unique name is Riya Diamond Webbe. They confirmed that it is an alternative spelling of Ruya, which means ‘dream’ in Turkish.

Simon explained, “The name Riya actually means “dream” in Turkish and that’s exactly what she is. A dream come true”.

“She’s proof to everyone out there to never give up. I had a neighbour tell me the other day that Ayshen and I are an inspiration to her. She’s had several miscarriages and hearing our story made her believe it could still happen for her. And that is a really beautiful thing”.

Ayshen then opened up about giving birth to baby Riya, revealing, “Yes, I had a planned C-section. I was really high risk in so many areas when it came to this pregnancy”.

“I’d had miscarriages and failed IVF. I’d had a C-section before with Cyan and I was in my 40s, so again I was high risk. They threw all these stats in my face and I felt sick. The doctors told me it was my decision, but they strongly recommended a second Caesarean. Well, obviously a C-section it was then!”.

Simon and Ayshen also reflected on their fertility struggles when they welcomed their first child, Cyan, into the world.

“Once we had our miracle baby, we wanted to enjoy her for the first year, which went so quickly. We didn’t even think about having another, it was so full-on”.

“Just being a mum was so incredible, I was trying to get into that. But when she turned one, that’s when all the miscarriages started. We kept pushing, and it does put a strain on your marriage, but I just wanted to make it happen”.

The couple then spoke about their journey to welcome Riya as they stated, “We’d frozen our eggs with the previous IVF, and we decided to use the embryos, but sadly none of them would take”.

“Then there was another miscarriage, so I think with the failed IVF, egg frozen cycles, miscarriages, three months of Clomid tablets that didn’t work, it was a lot. Like any woman who’s gone through it, going through the motions every single time, it’s just exhausting”.

Ayshen went on to admit, “The last doctor I spoke to actually told me to my face, ‘Give up. You’re too old. The eggs won’t take. Go home and enjoy your one child. You’re wasting your time. No one is going to help you over the age of 40. Cut your losses’”.

“I was shaking. I’d gone to the appointment alone, but I wish Simon had been there. It was so brutal. They blamed bad quality of my eggs because of my age”.