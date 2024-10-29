Blue’s Lee Ryan unveils insight into wedding with wife Verity Paris

Lee Ryan has revealed an insight into his wedding with his wife Verity Paris!

Back in 2022, the happy couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar during the Covid pandemic. Now, two years later, Lee and Verity have celebrated their marriage for a second time.

On October 7, Lee and Verity tied the knot again in Seville during a lavish ceremony. The couple’s three young children were in attendance, along with Lee’s Blue bandmates – Duncan James, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe.

Credit: Ernesto Villalba

In an interview with OK!, Lee shared some beautiful details about the couple’s big day.

When asked why they chose to have another ceremony, the 41-year-old explained: “We got married in lockdown but it was a very small ceremony without our family there – as we just wanted to be married ASAP. We always knew we would have a proper ceremony later down the line.”

Noting that they did have a bit of rain on their wedding day, Lee detailed that “everything else went to plan.”

Credit: Ernesto Villalba

“I walked down the aisle with my newborn son in my arms dressed in matching tux to Time by Hans Zimmer, played by a string quartet. Then watching my wife walk down the aisle to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree sung by a gospel choir… that took my breath away,” the All Rise hitmaker continued.

Lee recalled that the couple’s two daughters were given the roles of flower girls, adding that having young children in attendance created “beautiful chaos”.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. I like having lots going on and people around me. When Verity had her hair and make-up done, she had all three of them sitting on her!” he teased.

Praising his Blue bandmates, Lee added: “It was great to have Simon, Duncan and Antony there. I don’t have any actual brothers – but they are my brothers. Through thick and thin, all four of us. We’ve had many ups and downs over the years and it’s only the four of us who really know what it’s like. It’s a bond that’s lasted 24 years now."