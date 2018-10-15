Bloody Baltic: Snap up this Penneys coat to keep you snug and stylish

The search for the perfect winter coat can be absolutely draining.

We've all felt the struggle: the indecisive Irish temperature has suddenly dropped to Baltic levels, we can see our breath in the air and our wardrobe just isn't prepared.

Is it too much to ask to look stylish and feel warm and cuddly at the same time? Hell nah. Penney's has us covered.

Stacey Solomon has collaborated with Penneys to give us winter glamour, and this coat is the ideal staple style piece to completely transform your look in one easy step.

Coming in at just €40, Penneys continue to offer affordable clothing with Stacey Solomon's personal casual style.

Judging by her social media posts recently, the 28 year old TV personality is just as over the moon about the collab as we are.

Throw the coat on with some jeans and runners for day-time wear, and add a pair of heels and a little black dress underneath for night-time party wear.

The check pattern is perfectly on trend for Autumn/Winter, and is versatile as well as bold.

It's beyond ideal. Thanks Penneys, you always serve us winter warmth.

Feature image: Primark