Bloc Party are returning to the stage with their Silent Alarm album

That's right, folks, Bloc Party is making a return with their hit 2005 album, Silent Alarm.

If you've spend your fair share of time in alternative club nights or indie bars, you'll have heard the iconic album played to the crowds in the 13 years since it's release, still as formidable now a it once was.

The album, which brought us Helicopter and Like Eating Glass, has been hailed as one of the best contemporary album,s of the 00s.

This October, we will perform Silent Alarm in full at six European shows. Tickets on sale this Friday. https://t.co/F7zVUt6kIG pic.twitter.com/lmz2UXBNFd — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) March 19, 2018

The band will play a handful of special shows across six European capital cities, including Dublin's 3Arena.

After the departure of two of their founding members, the album will be performed by Kele Okereke, on vocals and guitar), Russell Lissack on guitar, Justin Harris on bass and Louise Bartle on drums.

The gig kicks off on October 22, so we have something serious to look forward to once summer ends.

A post shared by Bloc Party (@thisisblocparty) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Tickets for Dublin are priced from €49.50 and go on sale next Monday, 26th March at 9am via Ticketmaster.