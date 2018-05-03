Blessed be: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season three

We are oh-so-lucky today because Hulu announced it has renewed the chilling series The Handmaid's Tale!

The show, based on Margaret Atwood's equally disturbing novel, has been a critical success so far. It's already garnered over eight Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards – and that's just scratching the surface of its accolades.

While we're not entirely surprised that the acclaimed drama series has been renewed, we are still so thrilled we get to follow June and others as they attempt to survive in Gilead.

We are thrilled to announce today that our Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Original Series The Handmaid's Tale will be returning for a third season! pic.twitter.com/hjFns0bNJp — hulu (@hulu) 2 May 2018

The Handmaid's Tale may be difficult to watch at times, but it is undeniably an addictive series. The captivating show recently returned for its second season, and we are already finding ourselves glued to our couches.

Twitter lit up with excitement upon hearing that our favourite dystopian programme is getting a third season:

This is such a well written show. And #Elisabeth is amazing! — Green Envy (@Rewindme96) 2 May 2018

Think you'll be tuning in for season three?