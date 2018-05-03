SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Blessed be: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season three

by
 

We are oh-so-lucky today because Hulu announced it has renewed the chilling series The Handmaid's Tale!

The show, based on Margaret Atwood's equally disturbing novel, has been a critical success so far. It's already garnered over eight Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards – and that's just scratching the surface of its accolades.

While we're not entirely surprised that the acclaimed drama series has been renewed, we are still so thrilled we get to follow June and others as they attempt to survive in Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale may be difficult to watch at times, but it is undeniably an addictive series. The captivating show recently returned for its second season, and we are already finding ourselves glued to our couches.

Twitter lit up with excitement upon hearing that our favourite dystopian programme is getting a third season:

Think you'll be tuning in for season three?

Trending