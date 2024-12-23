Blake Lively’s co-stars share supportive joint statement amid lawsuit

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have come out in support of Blake Lively, following the news that she has launched a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

On Saturday (December 21), The New York Times uncovered that Blake has filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The former Gossip Girl star has accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexually harassing her, as well as carrying out a smear campaign against her online. The lawsuit alleges that Baldoni created a “hostile work environment" on set, and that Blake was subjected to "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour".

Now, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who starred alongside Blake in the hit 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, have joined together to speak out in support of their castmate.

In a joint statement released on Instagram, the three actresses began by stating: “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding,” they continued.

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others,” the stars noted further, before concluding by describing Blake's allegations as an “important conversation”.

Baldoni’s legal team has since labelled Blake’s accusations against him as “categorically false”.