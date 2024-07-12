Blake Lively teases husband Ryan Reynolds about expanding family

Blake Lively has been teasing her husband about expanding her family once again!

The former Gossip Girl star and The Proposal actor share four children together – James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4), and another little one, who was born last year. The couple have yet to disclose their fourth child's name and gender.

Now, as they continue to adjust as parents-of-four, Blake has joked that her husband is “trying to get [her] pregnant again”.

Yesterday, Ryan attended the London premiere of his new Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The film features a four-legged co-star named Peggy, who plays Dogpool.

In a video from the premiere, Ryan could be seen cuddling the dog in the cinema as he introduced her to the audience.

“Guys, this is Peggy, aka Mary Puppins, aka Dogpool. Get a good look. Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers. She won Ugliest Dog in Britain, but we’re not telling her that because she is a 10 in our hearts. And that tongue by the way is real, and I have tasted it, and I’m sorry about that,” the 47-year-old exclaimed to fans.

“She loves to lick. She loves to just get right in there. She is really, truly amazing. This dog went through more training than Hugh Jackman did, and we love her very, very much,” Ryan added sweetly.

Following the heartwarming moment, Blake promptly re-shared the video of Ryan’s speech on her own Instagram account.

“SOS He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she wrote jokingly.

“Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude,” the 36-year-old penned.

Blake, who has been married to Ryan since 2012, previously paid tribute to her husband at the American Cinematheque Awards in November 2022.

Referring to his need to always “check into his homebase”, she noted: “I am his home, and our girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home.”