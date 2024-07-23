Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds reveal their fourth child’s name

We finally know the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child!

The Gossip Girl actress and The Proposal star privately welcomed their fourth child over a year ago. The couple are also parents to three young daughters – James (9), Inez (7), and Betty (4).

However, following their fourth child’s arrival, Blake and Ryan chose not to disclose their little one’s name or gender to the public.

Now, a year after becoming parents-of-four, Ryan has chosen to share the name of their latest arrival with the world!

Last night, Blake accompanied Ryan to the premiere of his new Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in New York.

During his speech at the screening, the 47-year-old took the opportunity to thank his wife and children for their support.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he gushed from the stage.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life,” he teased further, confirming that the couple’s fourth baby is named Olin.

Ryan concluded his tribute to his loved ones by adding: "I love that my entire family is here."

In September 2022, fans of the Hollywood stars were thrilled when Blake announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York.

Then, in February of last year, the 36-year-old quietly confirmed that she had given birth to her fourth child with Ryan, as she shared snaps of herself celebrating the Super Bowl – with her baby bump clearly no longer on display.

Speaking to E! News at last night’s premiere, Ryan teased that he would be open to welcoming more children with Blake, whom he married in 2012.

"The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!" he exclaimed.