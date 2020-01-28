Blake Lively returns to the spotlight in glamorous black velvet gown

Blake Lively made her well-awaited red carpet return last night and she looked like a true star.

The actress stepped out in a black velvet dress by Dolce Gabanna for the premiere of her new movie The Rhythm Section in NYC. The 32-year-old looked like she stepped straight out of an Old Hollywood movie in the fitted gown.

Blake teamed the look with black gloves, Christian Louboutin boots and jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. We’re a little bit in love with that silver and pearl statement necklace.

The mum-of-three wore her hair in a glamorous updo and opted for a natural makeup look with a pink lip.

The Gossip Girl star was joined by her mum and sister for the momentous event. The Rhythm Section is set for release later this year. Blake stars as a woman seeking revenge after her family are killed in a terrorist attack.

It also stars Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays and Raza Jaffrey.

The Rhythm Section screening marks Blake’s return to the spotlight after welcoming her third child last summer. The actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed a baby girl in August.

The couple have agreed to never work at the same time as one another for the sake of their three young daughters. Deadpool star Ryan explained to People: “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.”

The dad shared: “We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”