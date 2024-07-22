Blake Lively posts cute tribute for husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film

Blake Lively has been celebrating her husband’s latest movie!

Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, is due to be released in cinemas on July 25.

In honour of its launch week, Ryan’s wife Blake has been taking the opportunity to pen a sweet tribute to him.

Earlier today, the Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram stories to post a video compilation, beginning with her stating: “Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me.”

Blake’s video then showcases several clips from the highly-anticipated Marvel film, including mentions of Harry Potter, Disney’s Frozen, Celine Dion and *NSYNC.

“Find you a man who honours you like this boy,” Blake wrote, before going on to unveil a snap of herself visiting Ryan on set.

“You can’t say I was lying when I said, ‘It’s what on the inside that matters.’ Til death (or Wade Wilson) do us part,” she teased further, referring to Deadpool’s real name.

In a later post to her Instagram account, Blake then went on to reflect on the fact that her own upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, is due to be released next month.

“My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me…” the 36-year-old exclaimed.

“MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times,” Blake joked.

Following her sweet tribute to Ryan’s role as Deadpool, many of Blake’s 44.7M followers have been taking to her post to share their love for the pair.

“Best and most iconic couple,” one fan commented.

“This is so cute, you’re literally the dream couple,” another agreed.