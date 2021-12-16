Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Mason & Reign’s birthdays

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has not one, but two birthdays to celebrate in her house this week, as both of her sons, 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign, were born on December 14.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the mum-of-three shared a series of adorable throwback photos featuring her two boys over the years.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” 42-year-old Kourtney sweetly wrote in the caption.

“I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life,” she lovingly added.

Sending his own birthday wishes, Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker commented, “Happy Birthday Reign and Mason,” followed by a party and birthday cake emoji.

“These pics [crying emoji, heart emoji] Stop growing up so fast,” exclaimed close family friend Simon Huck.

On Mason and Reign’s actual birthday this past Tuesday, Koutney marked the occasion by sharing a series on Instagram Stories, featuring an Elf-On-The-Shelf themed concert.

Kourtney shares Mason and Reign, along with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick. The couple were involved in an on-again off-again relationship from 2005 until 2015.

Ever since the start of this year, Kourtney has been involved with Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, and the pair became engaged this past October, after a romantic beach-side proposal in Montecito, California.