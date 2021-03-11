Bioderma launches a first of its kind handcare product

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hand hygiene habits have changed. Frequent hand-washing has led to a higher instance of dryness, redness, and damaged skin among healthcare workers and the general public alike.

In Ireland, research conducted by Dr. Lisa F. Kiely among staff at Cork University Hospital found that 82.6% of health professionals reported signs and symptoms of dermatitis with hands being the most commonly affected site.

That’s why NAOS, the French skincare brand and parent company of Bioderma, is proud to launch Bioderma ’s Biphase Lipo Alcoolique, a dermatological innovation that works to eliminate 99.9% of viruses, such as Coronavirus, and replenishes the skin’s lipids. Research in France found that 84% of people reported dryness with problems of itching (30%), cracking (26%) and irritation (24%) on the hands.

The first ever product of its kind, this dual-action hand care works to kill viruses and replenishes skin’s lipids in one single step making it 6,7 times more effective than an alcohol-based cleansing gel containing moisturising glycerine. The product was developed after NAOS teams set themselves the challenge of finding a safer and easier solution than using hand sanitiser plus a hand cream. To their surprise, no such product that met these requirements existed on the market. Within a matter of months, they invented the first-ever double-action barrier hand care that kills the viruses and replenishes skin’s lipids in a single step!

The product contains two phases: an alcoholic phase (90%) and a lipidic phase (10%). The alcoholic phase perfectly eliminates undesirable viruses and microbes. The lipidic phase contains shea oil and squalane, two ingredients identified for their complementary ability to replenish the natural epidermal lipid layer of the skin.

Shea oil is a great source of fatty acids similar to epidermal intercellular lipids and squalane is a stable form of squalene, a major and typical component of sebum. Combined, those two lipidic ingredients provide an ideal source of biomimetic lipids for a long-lasting reinforcement of the skin barrier function. When applied, it significantly reduces transepidermal water loss after 14 days of use.

This innovative new product serving public health represents a new frontier in hand care at a global level and a patent has been registered for worldwide use. Independent studies have confirmed its safety and efficacy. 100% of people who tested the product declared that the product properly disinfects skin and protects it from dryness.

Speaking about the benefits, Selene Daly, Dermatology Nurse Specialist in Sligo University Hospital, said: “Frequent hand-washing, while necessary right now, can wreak havoc on our skin. It can lead to dryness, redness, itching and even skin dermatitis. That’s why the arrival of Biphase Lipo alcoolique is to be welcomed in Ireland. Not only does it eliminate more than 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria and yeasts, but the presence of shea oil and squalane helps replenish the natural lipid layer of the skin. Arming yourself with this affordable and easy-to-use product allows you to take care of your health and your skin. It’s a game changer. All you have to do is simply shake it, spray it and rub for thirty seconds to kill viruses and replenish the skin’s lipids in one single step. It’s in your hands!”

Convinced of the importance of this invention and faced with the situation created by the COVID pandemic, NAOS has made a major decision in the interest of public health and committed to donating 100% of profits made by the sales of the product to foundations, associations and NGOs working to prevent epidemics, for the duration of the pandemic.

Biphase Lipo Alcoolique has been approved and registered as a biocide by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Bioderma ’s Biphase Lipo Alcoolique is available to purchase from independent pharmacies nationwide or online from www.Bioderma .ie RRP from €8.80.