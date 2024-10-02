Binky Felstead reveals details of daughter’s ‘eventful’ dentist trip

Binky Felstead has shared an insight into the ‘emotionally exhausting’ day she had with her daughter India today.

The former Made in Chelsea star had seven-year-old India during a previous relationship and also shares three-year-old Wolfie and one-year-old Wilder with her husband Max Darnton.

Opening up about her and India’s day, Binky revealed her eldest child had to go to the dentist for a procedure for something she’s ‘never heard of before’.

Felstead took to social media to reveal India had her big tooth growing behind her baby tooth, which doctors had to remove today.

On Instagram, the reality star shared snaps to her 1.4M followers that shows the tooth in question as well as her brave daughter at the dentist.

In the caption of the post, Binky wrote, “An eventful/ emotionally exhausting trip to the dentist this arvo with my girl! India had her big tooth growing behind her baby tooth which I’ve NEVER seen/ heard of before ( see pic 2.)”.

“When brushing her teeth I noticed this a while ago and took her to the dentist before Summer, who said to bring her back if it wasn’t coming out naturally with loads of wriggling … so we did!”.

The 34-year-old went on to confess, “She did NOT want the needle with the painkiller anywhere near her mouth and there was 0 convincing her to give it a go! SO she elected for the tooth to be wriggled out by her wonderful dentist ( who was AMAZING!!! ) by a ‘super cool tool’ ( dentist pliers ) ANYWAY after a few wriggles, me closing my eyes feeling VERY hot & holding her hand, Voilà!!”.

“A new Squishy keyring, Nemo sticker, Pedro cuddles on the sofa and Calpol & we are happy again!”, she continued before revealing, “Tooth fairy might be brining ABBA Voyage tickets for her tonight PLUS a large G&T for Mummy!! Such a brave girl- I would have taken the painkiller anyday!!”.

Many of Binky’s fans headed to the comments to send supportive messages to India as one said, “She’s one strong cookie, well done India”.

“Oh my goodness, so brave India xx”, penned a second fan as a third added, “Aww bless her .. dentist it's not nice even adult age..”.